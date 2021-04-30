Ethiopia: Nation Renovating Junta-Ravaged Infrastructure

30 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - A number of activities have been undertaken to restore the junta-ravaged infrastructure during the law enforcement operation in Tigray State of Ethiopia and the renovation works are believed to thwart bottlenecks in providing humanitarian assistance during the upcoming rainy season, said Command Post Coordinator stated.

Tigray State Interim Administration Command post coordinator, Lt. Gen. Yohannes Gebremeskel said that a long journey has been trekked to rehabilitate and sustainably assist the population exposed to a range of problems due to the occurrence, a lot remains to be done in due course of maintaining TPLF junta- ravaged infrastructure.

"In the state, a number of activities have been carried out to restore many bridges, roads and infrastructure with a view to safely rehabilitatingconflict victims, but the task has become very challenging as the damage on roads and bridges is immeasurable one," he added. restored.

"As the rainy season is approaching this time around, we have to deal with various tasks as promptly as possible in order to soothe the burden people might encounter in relation to the rainfall. Hence, we all have to move in a well-coordinated manner to help assist the conflict affected people before the summer season sets in, as the assistance has been provided to all community members of the State because everyone is at stake to get whatever they need following the destruction of the crucial infrastructures connecting the state with potential market areas.

According to Lt. Gen. Yohannes, though the government has been endeavoring to help rehabilitate victims and rebuild the sate covering 70 percent and reaching out to the unreached with foodstuffs, medication and clothing, opening additional centers is becoming compulsory since the existing ones could hardly suffice to address all the needy.

The problem needs the combined effort of all, and everyone has to take care of their country and citizens recognizing that no one would benefit out of conflict and war, he added.

BY MENGESHA AMARE

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Dozens of Namibian Doctors Implicated in Medical Aid Scheme Fraud

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.