Ethiopia: Total to Commence Tech Based Petroleum Transportation

30 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Total Ethiopia announced that it has planned to commence technology based petroleum transportation in Ethiopia aim at promoting safety.

Total Ethiopia Health Safety Environment and Quality Manager Solomon Mekonnen told The Ethiopian Herald that technology based road transportation is important to ensureroad transportation safety.

As to him, Total Ethiopia is working to ensure citizens safety and curb road transport accident through utilizing technology based transport system.

"Standardizing road quality, utilizing technology, and promoting public awareness should be the priority of the government and stakeholders to ensure safety. Diversifying the transport sector competitiveness is crucial as the country's economic activities are booming, he said.

Currently, road transport safety record is improving in the country following the active measures being taken by the government and stakeholders, he noted.

He further said that the company aspires to protect the environment through realizingnet zero carbon emission by 2050.

Currently, Total administers more than 150 oil stations and five depots throughout the country. The company also awarded best drivers, transporters, employees, contractors, and managersin connection with marking world day for safety.

On the occasion, Total Ethiopia ambassador Athlete Haile Gebresilassie said that working on safety should be every organization's priority.

"Total cares for people beyond providing customers with services," he said.

BY TEWODROS KASSA

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

