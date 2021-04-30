Ethiopia: Securing Voting Card, Cultivating Democratic Culture

Ethiopia is set to hold the 6th general elections in the coming June, 2021. As the country is undergoing social, economic and political reforms, the general election is drawing special attention. The government has vowed its resolve time and time again to create conducive environment for citizens to elect their representatives freely and peacefully.

Many expect that the upcoming election will be another chance for Ethiopia to transit to democracy. There is hope that Ethiopia would embrace democracy for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed who took office in 2018.

The election is expected to lay cornerstone for building democracy in the country and will be historical as exiled political parties, banned media outlets and political activists have returned home and entered the peaceful political struggle. The electoral board, government and contending parties are preparing for the crucial poll.

The previous elections were unacceptable by the people and the government this time said that it will exert its utmost effort to make the upcoming election more credible and transparent and reverse the status quo.

The government has been exerting all rounded efforts so as to conduct successful election which is free from bias. Accordingly for the past two years, the government has taken political and legislative reforms that may contribute to a more competitive election. For example, the electoral board which oversees the polling has been re-established as an independent institution, the government also established a separate election investigation desk which deals with only the upcoming election. The concerning stakeholders are also ready to execute its duties and responsibilities during the election neutrally.

Office of the Prime Minster of Ethiopia said that since 2018, the current administration has embarked on a path of democratization with a commitment to widening the political space and enabling environment for a democratic and informed discourse. Realization of this commitment is not without any difficulties. Nevertheless, the Federal government's will to persevere along the intended path of democratization remains uncompromised.

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed while addressing member of the parliament lately said that through democratic competition, Ethiopia can avert challenges related to disagreements, strengthen its democratic institutions, and begin the transition to democracy.

He stated that the upcoming general election is critical but challenging and the ruling party has provided awareness among its tens of thousands of its officials so as to conduct free, fair and democratic election. "I believe the upcoming election will enable the country a winner. He stated that the political space has widened and the government has gone extra miles to encourage an inclusive participation."

Political parties are aggressively campaigning across the country. To help voters make informed choices, election debates among contesting parties have begun with active participation of independent media and civil society on topics of the national importance.

With a vested interest and commitment to democratization, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy convened Regional Presidents and the Head of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia with the objective of identifying and resolving bottlenecks in the pre-election phase and discussed with concerning stakeholders in each region.

With a few time remaining, citizens are encouraged to timely register to vote in exercising their democratic rights and engage constructively throughout the electoral process to collectively ensure free and fair elections.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has been undertaking the voter's election for the past one month. The election process is going well despite some challenges. To give adequate time for the voters, the board has extended the time for registration too. Over 18 million citizens were registered until May 22, 2021 and 41,659 polling stations were registering voters.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) held discussion with competing political parties about the progress of the registration of voters for the upcoming election. According to board, voter's registration has started across the country and citizens are actively registering to vote and still registrations are underway. Yet the board has been leading the election process quite satisfactorily and resolving problems related to elections.

Some areas have started registering voters early but the societies were not well aware of the registration due to lack of information and citizens were not fully registered. On the other hand, other parts of the country began voting registration lately. Due to these factors, the board extended the registration date.

Public Relation Director of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) Zelalem Workagegnehu told The Ethiopian Herald that the upcoming general election is expected to lay a cornerstone for a civilized political transition in the country. The party is providing awareness to the citizens to timely register for vote. So far the number of citizens registered for election is not as expected. The reason for this is that lack information access to society, the election campaign process, and delay in registration in some parts of the country and security issues. These problems have contributed to the poor performance.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) extended the voters election which is good step and it plays significant role in enabling citizens to participate in the election. Cultivating a democratic culture is the cornerstone for all sorts of change and moves the country ahead. The public have to participate in the election and contribute their parts for its effectiveness, he said.

On the other hand, the debate between the contending parties will motivate and inform citizens to actively engage in the election and choose their representatives. Democratic election is a sole means of gaining power for parties and contending parties need to discharge their part, he added.

There are parties which are not engaging in the election campaign and active political campaign and frequent debate is essential for citizens to aware of the issues. Securing voting card is important in both supporting and protesting the system of government. Citizens need to secure their voting card timely so that they should able to transform the country, according to him.

"In my view not to secure the voting card is opposing the democratic process and citizens need to secure their card timely so as to sustain the democratic process in the country."

The general public to freely should exercise their rights in the election in a civilized way and the election is the outcome of generational struggle that had stayed for years. The people need to participate in the first ever democratic election in Ethiopia by respecting the electoral laws and regulations of the country.

Citizens and political parties should believe in election and stick to it as it the only way of assuming power. Citizens and political parties need to conceptualize the significance of election in establishing a democratic government through general suffrage.

BY HAILE DEMEKE