Ethiopia: China Donates 22 Mln. Birr Worth Anti-Virus Medical Supplies

30 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Chinese Government together with China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) donated a batch of 22 million Birr worth of anti-virus medical supplies to Tirunesh-Beijing Hospital for helping improve its treatment capacity.

According to the press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald from Economic and Commercial Counselor's Office Embassy of the People's Republic of China notified the donation is in recognition of regional state friendship, the Chinese local governments have extended intensive support to their Ethiopian sister cities/regions, such as Addis Ababa, Oromia, and Amhara, by providing various kinds of medical supplies.

This donation is an expression of gratitude from the Chinese government and business community to the Ethiopian government and people for long-standing support for mutually beneficial cooperation, also a demonstration of determination from China to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ethiopia to defeat the COVID-19 under joint efforts.

When disaster struck, help pours in from all sides. Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the Chinese government, both at the central and local level, together with Chinese business community, have been continuously providing technical and material assistance to Ethiopia, in an effort to boost Ethiopia's capacity to fight against the pandemic.

The donation includes 11 ventilators (comprising 5 invasive ventilators), 6 ICU beds, 5 high flow humidifiers, 30,000 surgical masks, 4,000 suits of disposable protective clothing, and many other medical supplies.

According to the press release donation was supplied with a view to containing the spread of the COVID-19 in Ethiopia.

China is the first country to supply medical supplies to Ethiopia and dispatch a medical team to help Ethiopia fight against the pandemic. On March 30, 2021, 300, 000 doses of China-aided vaccine arrived in Addis, making China the first country to donate vaccines to Ethiopia.

China and Ethiopia established diplomatic relations in 1970. In the past half-century, Ethio-China bilateral relationship, especially cooperation in the health sector, has gone from strength to strength. Looking ahead, the Chinese government and Chinese community stand ready to strengthen cooperation with Ethiopia to overcome challenges such as COVID-19 and work together towards a bright future of common prosperity.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME

