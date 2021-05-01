Rwanda: Kagame, Mozambique President Discuss Terrorism Fight

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday, April 28 visited Rwanda and held talks with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame, and discussed among other things, combating terrorism in Central Africa.

In a video posted by Mozambique state TV, Nyusi said the conversation, among other things covered Rwanda's experience in combating terrorism and violent extremism.

"Rwanda has an important role in Central Africa, together with United Nations forces. So we wanted to understand what the experience has been like," he said.

Nyusi expressed openness to receive support in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado, but still pointed out that the responsibility for protecting the country rests with Mozambicans.

The Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique has been experiencing instability for a long time, and in 2017, there were terror attacks linked to Islamic militants.

During a recent attack that took place on March 24, dozens of civilians were killed and at least 11,000 displaced.

"This is a war driven by a lot of efforts and with different interests. We left the message to our brother [President Paul Kagamé] that we are open to all support, but we would not like the support to be imposed on Mozambicans," Nyusi said.

The two presidents also discussed topics including the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.