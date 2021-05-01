Nigeria's Acting IGP Announces 'Overhaul' of Security Structures in South-East

Deadly attacks on security agents in Nigeria's South-east and South-south have compounded the security challenges in the regions.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said he has begun the overhaul of the police structures in Nigeria's South-east to check the rising insecurity in the region.

A new commissioner of police has also been posted to Anambra, one of the states badly affected in the region by insecurity.

There has been a spate of deadly attacks on security agents in Nigeria's South-east and South-south which has compounded the security challenges in the regions.

A police statement on Friday said Mr Baba has ordered the posting of a new commissioner of police to Anambra State, in addition to making other "strategic" postings in the region.

"The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other States of the South-east and South-south geo-political zones of the country" said the statement issued by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba.

Read full statement from the police below:

SOUTH-EAST SECURITY: IGP COMMENCES OVERHAULING OF SECURITY ARCHITECTURE

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the posting of CP Christopher A. Owolabi as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Anambra State Police Command. The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other States of the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country. This is ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security. CP Chris Owolabi takes over from CP Monday Bala Kuryas, fsi who has been redeployed to the Anti-Fraud Section of the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos.

In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of other strategic and tactical commanders within the zones. A total of two (2) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), fourteen (14) Assistant Commissioners of Police and other mid-level officers were affected.

The Inspector General of Police charged the new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State to take adequate measures in consolidating and improving on the gains of his predecessor. He further charged the CP to rejig the security apparatus of the State, harness the full potential of the command - its workforce, assets and stakeholders - in advancing the collective safety of all citizens. The IGP equally enjoined the people of South-East and South-South zones to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies to enable them succeed in the responsibilities of safeguarding them and the common wealth of the nation.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA