Zimbabwe: Madam Boss to Star in SABC Telenovela

30 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LOCAL comedienne, Madam Boss has landed a role in South Africa's new telenovela, Ubettina Wethu.

Born Tyra Chikocho, Madam Boss recently returned from her acting gig in Nigeria where she stars in a TV series, The Offsprings alongside renowned Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu.

Ubettina Wethu is a remake of Hollywood's series, Ugly Betty and it premiered this April.

In a social media post, Madam Boss said she had been cast to feature as Aminata.

"I am so excited I have been cast to feature on SABC 1- Mzansi Fo Sho new telenovela, Ubettina Wethu as Aminata," she wrote.

Ubettina wethu airs from Mondays to Wednesdays on SABC 1 at 1930 hours and is available on the Viu streaming service.

The light-hearted show centres on the life of Albertina 'Bettina' Sikhakhane played by Farieda Metsileng who moves from her hometown, Hammanskraal to Johannesburg.

Like Ugly Betty's Betty Suarez, she is nerdy and her goal is to get employment at Nubia brand management company run by her role model, Linda Jiyane.

