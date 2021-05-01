Zimbabwe: More Jail Nightmare for Mamombe, Chimbiri After Bail Hearing Delayed

30 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE West legislator Joana Mamombe and activist Cecilia Chimbiri will remain in remand prison after their bail appeal hearing was postponed to next Tuesday.

High Court judge, Tawanda Chitapi said he was "yet to finish writing the judgement" and expects it will be ready by then.

The two are being accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations after they allegedly held a press conference at Harare Magisrate's Court during trial of a party activist.

They have been languishing in prison for close to two months after their initial bail application was turned down.

Their second freedom bid also flopped after Chitapi threw out the pair's appeal after ruling that they were unrepentant.

Mamombe and Chimbiri again approached the magistrate's court asking for bail on changed circumstances with no luck before they filed the present application.

The activists have several other pending criminal cases which have been hanging over their heads for months.

In another case, the two together with fellow party activist, Netsai Marova are being accused of publishing falsehoods after "faking their abduction."

The state alleges they lied about their abduction and evidence will prove that they were seen shopping at a time of their alleged abduction.

The trial commenced Friday before Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande and they all denied the allegations.

"Three victims of abduction and torture on Wednesday pleaded not guilty when their trial on charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state commenced before Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande," wrote ZHLR on Twitter Friday.

Things cannot get worse for Mamombe who was last week yanked from her hospital bed despite complaining of severe stomach pains.

The two are being represented by Alec Muchadehama of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

