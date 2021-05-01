Nigeria: We Won't Relent Until Security Is Restored Across Nigeria - Buhari

1 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Apart from attacks on civilians, security agencies have also been targeted lately with many killed and properties destroyed.

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his government will not relent until it puts an end to the insecurity troubling the country.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, stated this via a statement after a security council meeting convened by the president on Tuesday.

He quoted the president to have said he is confident that the security agencies will restore the country's glory.

Friday's meeting is the latest of the nation's heads of security agencies. It comes amidst heightened insecurity across all zones of the country.

.

Apart from attacks on civilians, security agencies have also been targeted lately with many killed and properties destroyed.

According to the statement, President Buhari stated that Nigeria and its citizens would defeat all forces of evil.

Read the full statement by the NSA below.

STATEMENT BY THE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER AFTER TODAY'S NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING

Concerned about the persisting security challenges in parts of the country, Mr President summoned a crucial meeting of the National Security Council today as he continues to frontally confront the situation in

the country.

At today's meeting, the President made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian Security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country.

While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the President and the Council which adjourned today's critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the Security Chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes.

Mr President is very prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation. There shall be no relenting until peace and security is significantly restored in our communities.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.