Nigeria: Despite Challenges, Don't Lose Hope in Nigeria, Obaseki Urges Young Nigerians

1 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Obaseki stated this on Friday in Benin at a dinner party organised for Team Edo which took part at the just-concluded National Sports Festival.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has urged Nigerian youth not to be discouraged following the many challenges facing the nation but rather "have hope for a brighter future for the nation."

Mr Obaseki stated this on Friday in Benin at a dinner party organised for Team Edo which took part at the just-concluded National Sports Festival.

"This event was significant at this time in the history of Nigeria as we need to give our youths hope with events like the sports festival to unify the nation at this trying times.

"Don't despair, don't be discouraged or disturbed following the challenges we are facing as a nation but just have hope, do your bit to keep Nigeria one. That is the spirit behind the sports festival.

He commended Team Edo and their coaches for coming second, adding that the state contingent has made the state proud as they won their medals without doping.

"Our athletes did well. They were not caught with drugs or caught doping. They did their best and won their medals without being involved in drugs. Our youths were well behaved throughout the competition".

"The spirit of the National Sports Festival was born in this city after the Civil war as our leaders thought it wise to use the game to unite the nation".

The governor announced cash rewards of N250,000 for gold medalists, N150,000 for Silver medalists and N100,000 for each bronze medal winner.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.