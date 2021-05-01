Tanzania: Diamond Accused of 'Stealing' Hit Song

1 May 2021
Bongoflava musician Diamond Platnumz has had to fight accusations of stealing two of his major hit songs.

Diamond has courted controversy after fellow singer H Baba alleged the 'Waah' hitmaker stole his idea on the 'Nataka Kulewa' and 'Zilizopendwa' singles.

Speaking during a recent interview, H baba alleged that Diamond stole the song during their time at the Shawarbaru records.

"Wimbo wa Zilizopendwa ni wimbo wa H Baba, mimi niliibiwa kazi yangu, kwa hivo nikae kimya? Kwa kusema kwangu ni kosa? Ama watu wahisi namfuatilia ndio nifakiwe... Ntaka kulewa ulikuwa wangu nikitaka kumshirikisha Q-chief aliuchukua akaimba, nikaseme," said H baba. ('Zilizopendwa' is my song, I was robbed of my songs, so should I keep quiet? If people feel that I am lying, I should be arrested ... I am not drunk, it was mine and I wanted to share it with the Q-chief who took it and sang it.)

The singer also claimed Diamond went ahead to mock him in the 'Zilizopendwa' single, something that ushered in their rivalry. According to H Baba, he didn't pursue the matter legally because that is not part of his life principle.

H Baba's sentiments lift the lid on his relationship with Diamond. He cautioned Diamond against using his affiliates to attack artists he views as rivals stating that such moves are destroying the bongo.

He and Hamomoze have been close pals since the latter left WCB. H Baba has been throwing shade at his former boss Diamond on social media since they parted ways. The singer, who is currently flying high with the 'Attitude' single alongside Harmonize and Awilo Longomba, noted that he still respects Diamond despite him allegedly stealing his material.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

