Nigeria: Sinach Breaking New Grounds With 'Greatest Lord'

1 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Worship leader Sinach is currently making waves with her new album, Greatest Lord. It has already surpassed 5 million streams in its first month of release. Greatest Lord debuted on Apple Music at number 2 in several countries including Nigeria; number 1 in Papua New Guinea and according to Kworb, it has been on the Apple Music chart in Ghana, Uganda, Botswana, Nigeria, Kenya, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Barbados, Finland, and more.

It's also the first time any Nigerian is featuring a high assemblage of some of the biggest names in American gospel music such as Darlene Zschech, Leeland, Maranda Curtis, Michael Stampley, Jekalyn Carr and Da'Dra Greathouse.

There were earlier reports that Travis Greene was expected on the project, but from the album's line up, we observe it didn't happen.

Greatest Lord is Sinach's 12th studio album. She released five promotional singles for this project and the first of them all was titled Greatest Lord, and it's close to a million views on YouTube. It is noteworthy that Sinach has been consistently on the scene for so many years, and has heaped success upon success. Her Youtube video, Way Maker still remains the 2nd most streamed video from Nigeria, and the song itself became a global hit, with over 70 professionally released covers in many languages.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.