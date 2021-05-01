Nigeria: Sinach Breaking New Grounds With 'Greatest Lord'

Worship leader Sinach is currently making waves with her new album, Greatest Lord. It has already surpassed 5 million streams in its first month of release. Greatest Lord debuted on Apple Music at number 2 in several countries including Nigeria; number 1 in Papua New Guinea and according to Kworb, it has been on the Apple Music chart in Ghana, Uganda, Botswana, Nigeria, Kenya, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Barbados, Finland, and more.

It's also the first time any Nigerian is featuring a high assemblage of some of the biggest names in American gospel music such as Darlene Zschech, Leeland, Maranda Curtis, Michael Stampley, Jekalyn Carr and Da'Dra Greathouse.

There were earlier reports that Travis Greene was expected on the project, but from the album's line up, we observe it didn't happen.

Greatest Lord is Sinach's 12th studio album. She released five promotional singles for this project and the first of them all was titled Greatest Lord, and it's close to a million views on YouTube. It is noteworthy that Sinach has been consistently on the scene for so many years, and has heaped success upon success. Her Youtube video, Way Maker still remains the 2nd most streamed video from Nigeria, and the song itself became a global hit, with over 70 professionally released covers in many languages.