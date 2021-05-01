Nigeria: Burna Boy Releases First Song of the Year

Grammy Award-winning star, Burna Boy, has dropped his first solo single of 2021, together with its gripping new visual. Titled "Kilometre", the song sees a boisterous Burna Boy brag about his talent, wealth, status and achievement. Since its release yesterday, streams and views of this smashing single have been outstanding with 257,000 listens on Audiomack, 265,000 views on YouTube, clinching the number one spot on Apple Music's top 100: Nigeria songs and Afrobeats Global on Spotify.

"Kilometre' was produced by Chopstix, who is known for his versatility and flexible style that highlights hip-hop and dancehall, creating hybrid sounds from a blend of different genres of music. One of the most successful African artistes on the continent and known for his indigenousness, Burna runs wild and free in this new tune; a song that chronicles his journey, detailing how far he's come in his career and so, slaps different.

Shot in Lagos and directed by the prolific Clarence Peters, the art direction of the visual is flawlessly synchronized with every pulsating rhythm of the song, transforming the Kilometre visual into a racy, exciting piece full of visual effects. With this visual, the multi-award-winning Afro-fusion artiste tells us everything we need to know about his musical state of mind, chapter and verse. Unapologetic with this song, Burna Boy raises his game with 'Kilometre' making a masterpiece of this song which is like a balm of help in tough times that just makes you feel good listening to it.

So far this year, Burna Boy whose recent musical achievements include a Grammy in the Best Global Music Album category for Twice as Tall and a Best International Act nomination in the Brits awards, joined forces with diverse fellow artists for collaborations; Becky G in "Rotate," featured in Pepsi's global football campaign, "Music Keeps Us Fizzing", and most recently, Canadian superstar Justin Bieber in "Loved by you".

'Kilometre' which premiered on #NewMusicDaily playlist on @AppleMusic saw Burna Boy rendering a brilliant performance of his new hit single on The Zane Lowe Show. With 'Kilometre', the African giant proves that he is still achieving milestones, exporting Nigerian music to the world and without a doubt an instrumental role player as one of the outstanding African musicians who continues to shape the new Africa sound.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Radio, Burna Boy says, "It's really me talking about how far I've come, I've come a long way. At the same time, just having fun with it. When the song drops, start running around, wherever you go. Just start running around. It doesn't need an explanation.

"It was just fun, really, man. We had a retreat beach house slash just paradise place in Ghana where I was working in, and one just came off. That's one of the ones that just came off from that. I actually, took it to the club that day. I actually tried to visit the club back here. We got one." He also added: "I'm definitely planning to drop my next album this year. Especially, at the same time I dropped the last one. I'm trying to do that as long as I can."