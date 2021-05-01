Kenya: Sigh of Relief As President Kenyatta Lifts Suspension of Sports

1 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Saturday announced the lifting of the suspension of sporting activities, as he reviewed the measures he announced a month ago to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

The news on Labor Day comes as a huge boost to sportsmen who were slowly being pushed to harsh economic times after the President ordered a ban on sporting events.

"The resumption of sporting activities shall be guided by the regulations to be issued by Ministry of Health jointly with the Ministry of Sports," President Kenyatta said in his address on Labor Day from State House.

All sporting activities were halted countrywide and even after the vaccination of more than 4,500 sportsmen by the Ministry of Sports, hope of resumption were slowed with CS Amina Mohamed saying the issue was out of her hands.

Most of the leagues had already gathered momentum by the time the President announced the new measures, despite strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, which will also still be in place when sports resumes.

The BetKing Premier League was almost getting to the halfway mark while the Kenya Cup, volleyball, basketball and hockey leagues were just gathering momentum.

Only a selected few were allowed back to train, with the Ministry giving preference to teams preparing for national assignments and the Olympics.

The ARC Equator Rally is the only sporting event that has happened over the last one month.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

