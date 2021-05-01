Uganda Airlines CEO Fired Amid Huge Shake-Up

1 May 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Entebbe, Uganda — Unease, shock and nerves describe the current mood at Uganda Airlines where a shake-up is currently underway.

According to sources, the top hierarchy including the CEO, Cornwell Muleya have been sent packing after a dramatic intervention by my Works and Transport Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala, on orders from State House. Government had just this week reported to have extended the contract of Muleya who is serving in acting capacity.

State owned media in Kampala has today reported that up to 10 of Uganda Airlines top management including the CEO, financial director, head of safety and human resource director have gone on three months leave.

But the move, according to a source, is due to allegations of corruption, mismanagement and poor performance within the state-owned entity. Their departure for leave will allow for a full investigation into the matter.

A new acting CEO, Captain Steven Wegoye has been appointed to oversee a transition.

READ FULL STORY HERE >> Uganda Airlines boss sacked

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.