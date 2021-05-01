Uganda Airlines CEO Fired Amid Huge Shake-Up

Entebbe, Uganda — Unease, shock and nerves describe the current mood at Uganda Airlines where a shake-up is currently underway.

According to sources, the top hierarchy including the CEO, Cornwell Muleya have been sent packing after a dramatic intervention by my Works and Transport Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala, on orders from State House. Government had just this week reported to have extended the contract of Muleya who is serving in acting capacity.

State owned media in Kampala has today reported that up to 10 of Uganda Airlines top management including the CEO, financial director, head of safety and human resource director have gone on three months leave.

But the move, according to a source, is due to allegations of corruption, mismanagement and poor performance within the state-owned entity. Their departure for leave will allow for a full investigation into the matter.

A new acting CEO, Captain Steven Wegoye has been appointed to oversee a transition.

