Kenya: Malkia Strikers' Brazil Olympic Training Camp Cancelled

1 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Kenya Volleyball Federation has cancelled Malkia Strikers' planned pre-Olympic training camp in Brazil upon advice from the Ministry of Health, due to a spike in infections in the South American country.

KVF boss Waithaka Kioni has told Capital Sport that they made the decision after advice, with the team having been scheduled to depart the country this weekend.

"The number of cases in Brazil was worrying and the Ministry of Sports and Health advised that it was not a good idea to travel. So as at now the plans are off and we are working hard to find an alternative and looking at various options for Plan B," Kioni stated.

The team would have been in Brazil for six weeks, training under four coaches seconded from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and playing friendly matches against local clubs.

The four Brazilian coaches had already come to the country and assessed the team. They headed back home to make tailor made training plans for the girls.

Coach Paul Bitok had already named a travelling team of 16 for the camp.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.