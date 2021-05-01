Tanzania: Pay Rise, Promotions Top the List of Workers' Expectations

Dar es Salaam — Trade unions yesterday listed a broad range of what they expect from President Samia Suluhu Hassan as they mark International Workers' Day today.

The wish-list includes pay rise for employees, promotions and a cut in the Pay-as-You-Earn (Paye) tax, with the overall aim of improving their standards of living.

Speaking ahead of the International Workers' Day today, workers who spoke to Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) reporters expressed confidence in President Hassan, saying they believe she would take action to improve the workers' welfare in Tanzania.

Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) President Tumaini Nyamhokya said he expects the government to consider resuming annual salary increments.

Apparently, public servants have not had salary increments for the past five years, a matter that Mr Nyamhokya said has rendered workers heart-broken.

"We didn't like the fact that we have not received a salary increment in the past five years," Mr Nyamhokya told MCL reporters.