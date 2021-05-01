Tanzania: Pay Rise, Promotions Top the List of Workers' Expectations

Pixabay
May Day - Workers Day
1 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Trade unions yesterday listed a broad range of what they expect from President Samia Suluhu Hassan as they mark International Workers' Day today.

The wish-list includes pay rise for employees, promotions and a cut in the Pay-as-You-Earn (Paye) tax, with the overall aim of improving their standards of living.

Speaking ahead of the International Workers' Day today, workers who spoke to Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) reporters expressed confidence in President Hassan, saying they believe she would take action to improve the workers' welfare in Tanzania.

Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) President Tumaini Nyamhokya said he expects the government to consider resuming annual salary increments.

Apparently, public servants have not had salary increments for the past five years, a matter that Mr Nyamhokya said has rendered workers heart-broken.

"We didn't like the fact that we have not received a salary increment in the past five years," Mr Nyamhokya told MCL reporters.

Read the original article on Citizen.

More on This
A Somber Worker's Day For Millions of Workers in Africa
A Third of Nigerians Are Unemployed - Here's Why
Unemployment Rate Soars in South Africa
Job Losses Loom in Kenya's Tea Industry as Machines Take Over
Two Million Slip Into Poverty as Kenya Slides Into Recession
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.