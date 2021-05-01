Kenya: KQ Restores Domestic Flights After Uhuru Eases Covid-19 Restrictions

1 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Airways will resume domestic flights on Sunday following the government's easing of movement restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement by the national carrier on Sunday stated that it will fly two times daily to Mombasa and once daily to Kisumu "as it continues to review the option of increasing frequencies as demand picks".

"All passengers and airport users are still required to strictly observe safety measures to ensure the safety of all airport users," KQ said.

"They are advised to familiarise themselves with health protocols including wearing facemasks throughout the journey and making use of sanitiser stations."

More to follow

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.