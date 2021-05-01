Kenya: KQ Restores Domestic Flights After Uhuru Eases Covid-19 Restrictions

Kenya Airways will resume domestic flights on Sunday following the government's easing of movement restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement by the national carrier on Sunday stated that it will fly two times daily to Mombasa and once daily to Kisumu "as it continues to review the option of increasing frequencies as demand picks".

"All passengers and airport users are still required to strictly observe safety measures to ensure the safety of all airport users," KQ said.

"They are advised to familiarise themselves with health protocols including wearing facemasks throughout the journey and making use of sanitiser stations."

More to follow