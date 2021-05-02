South Africa: Like a Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, Ramaphosa Danced His Way Through the Zondo Commission

analysis

Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that corruption put the ANC on the road to electoral defeat.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

When polls started coming in ahead of the local government elections in 2016, the ANC realised corruption had become a problem, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture this past week. Then the results came in. The party had lost control of both the economic heartland metro of Johannesburg and the political capital metro of Pretoria, among other power-political nodes.

Corruption "leads to a breakdown of party morality, and the ANC becomes less attractive, and it leads to the loss of electoral support. If we don't [do something], we are on a one-way ticket to oblivion and defeat," he said on the second day of testimony on State Capture and his role in addressing it.

He admitted that State Capture "had deeply damaged the effectiveness of the ANC itself and its ability to carry out its mandate and its mission".

Ramaphosa spoke about political culpability in a way former president Jacob Zuma has refused to do in the almost three years he has dodged the commission. Ramaphosa did not mention Zuma's name once,...