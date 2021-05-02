South Africa: Like a Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, Ramaphosa Danced His Way Through the Zondo Commission

1 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that corruption put the ANC on the road to electoral defeat.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

When polls started coming in ahead of the local government elections in 2016, the ANC realised corruption had become a problem, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture this past week. Then the results came in. The party had lost control of both the economic heartland metro of Johannesburg and the political capital metro of Pretoria, among other power-political nodes.

Corruption "leads to a breakdown of party morality, and the ANC becomes less attractive, and it leads to the loss of electoral support. If we don't [do something], we are on a one-way ticket to oblivion and defeat," he said on the second day of testimony on State Capture and his role in addressing it.

He admitted that State Capture "had deeply damaged the effectiveness of the ANC itself and its ability to carry out its mandate and its mission".

Ramaphosa spoke about political culpability in a way former president Jacob Zuma has refused to do in the almost three years he has dodged the commission. Ramaphosa did not mention Zuma's name once,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Can the African Union Broker an End to Nile Dam Tensions?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.