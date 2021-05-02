Nigeria: Lagos Schools to Resume May 4

1 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mojeed Alabi

The Lagos government added that its officials would be visiting schools to ensure compliance.

The Lagos State Government has announced Tuesday, May 4, as the resumption date for all public and private schools in the state for the commencement of the 2020/2021 third term academic session.

A statement by the office of the quality assurance department at the ministry of education further advised boarding school students to resume on Monday, May 3, ahead of commencement of academic activities on Tuesday.

The statement, which was signed by the public affairs officer of the quality assurance office, Emmanuel Olaniran, quoted the state's commissioner for education, Folasade Adefisayo, to have approved the resumption.

School owners and managers were advised "to ensure strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state and ensure that students and staff stay safe."

The government added that its officials would be visiting schools to ensure compliance. It urged stakeholders including parents to collaborate in order to achieve a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

"Proprietors and administrators are to ensure strict compliance to the Lagos State Government academic calendar/resumption date," the statement added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Can the African Union Broker an End to Nile Dam Tensions?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.