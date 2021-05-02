Kenya: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu to Visit Kenya 'This Week'

1 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu is likely to visit Nairobi this week in a trip laden with diplomatic significance.

If the visit goes ahead as planned, the Tanzanian leader, who took over from John Pombe Magufuli following his death in March, will be coming to Nairobi nearly five years since her predecessor made a similar visit.

The trip was confirmed by two diplomats familiar with the arrangement.

She has the responsibility of correcting the continuous trade tiffs between the two neigbouring countries.

In a speech to Parliament last week, President Suluhu told legislators that her administration will pursue economic diplomacy with partners in the region and across the world, signaling intent to repair relations with the outside world.

"If you call it a change, then it will be a renewed effort on economic diplomacy," she said, referring to better ties with the East African Community, Southern Africa Development Community and the recent Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

Collaboration

President Suluhu's policy, she pledged, will run on a smoother domestic programme to attract investors, while sustaining relations with key partners the country trades with.

She thinks her diplomats must work better at making the country attractive rather than being an island.

"Our diplomatic staff have to be competent in striking deals in investment and trade promotion as well as seek strategic partners in tourism", she said.

The itinerary of the planned Kenyan trip had not been made public by Saturday with officials indicating there were still final touches to be made. But the Sunday Nation understands she intends to meet with business lobbies in Nairobi, after holding talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss bilateral issues.

Renewed trust

This would be her first State visit since taking power, although she has already made an official trip to Uganda where the two countries signed a multi-billion-dollar oil pipeline deal with French oil giant Total and China's CNOOC.

Frequent non-tariff wars with Kenya have slowed down trade to an average of Sh40 million a year, down from Sh64 billion during Jakaya Kikwete's era.

Nairobi has indicated renewed trust in the organs of the East African Community whose secretariat is now headed by Kenyan, Dr Peter Mathuki. "We intend to sort out the issues through the established organs of the EAC," said Johnson Weru, PS for Trade when asked on Kenya's plan to eliminate the trade wars.

amutambo@ke.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Can the African Union Broker an End to Nile Dam Tensions?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.