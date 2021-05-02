Kenya: Silver, Bronze for Kenya Silver in World Relays Opener

1 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

The pair of Naomi Korir and Ferguson Rotich claimed silver for Kenya in the 2x2x400 metres mixed relay at Silesia Stadium here in the opening day of the World Relays on Saturday.

The Kenyans finished behind hosts Joanna Jozwik and Patryk Dobek who posted a personal best of 3.40.92.

Korir and Rotich clocked a season's best 3:41.79 for silver with Slovenia's Anita Horvat and Zan Rudolf also posting a season best of 3:41.95 to settle for bronze.

Korir said she had prepared well.

"The race was good and being my first championship, I'm so happy I ran a national record and bagged silver for my country," said Korir, who is eyeing a slot in Team Kenya for the Olympics Games in Tokyo in 800m.

Rotich said he is happy to have managed to compete well.

"The weather here is really terrible but I'm happy we managed to win silver. It is an achievement and we would always be looking for the next event to go a notch higher," said Rotich.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Can the African Union Broker an End to Nile Dam Tensions?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.