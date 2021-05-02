Kenya: Silver, Bronze for Kenya Silver in World Relays Opener

The pair of Naomi Korir and Ferguson Rotich claimed silver for Kenya in the 2x2x400 metres mixed relay at Silesia Stadium here in the opening day of the World Relays on Saturday.

The Kenyans finished behind hosts Joanna Jozwik and Patryk Dobek who posted a personal best of 3.40.92.

Korir and Rotich clocked a season's best 3:41.79 for silver with Slovenia's Anita Horvat and Zan Rudolf also posting a season best of 3:41.95 to settle for bronze.

Korir said she had prepared well.

"The race was good and being my first championship, I'm so happy I ran a national record and bagged silver for my country," said Korir, who is eyeing a slot in Team Kenya for the Olympics Games in Tokyo in 800m.

Rotich said he is happy to have managed to compete well.

"The weather here is really terrible but I'm happy we managed to win silver. It is an achievement and we would always be looking for the next event to go a notch higher," said Rotich.