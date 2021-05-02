South Africa: Ace Keeps Fighting for a Little More Room to Manoeuvre

1 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sibusiso Ngalwa

Backed by one Free State branch, Magashule could appeal to the NEC.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The next seven days will be crucial for the ANC as it decides the future of various leaders charged with corruption, including Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

This weekend the ANC's Top Six officials are meeting to consider submissions from provincial structures as to which party members should step aside from their positions.

The 30-day window period for Magashule and other corruption-accused ANC leaders to step aside expired on Thursday, 29 April.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Friday morning, ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile said the governing party would hold a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on 8 May to deal with the submissions on the step-aside guidelines.

Asked if the party expected Magashule to step aside, Mashatile said: "We expect all our members to abide by the rules of the ANC. The deadline [for the accused to step aside] has arrived and so the officials will meet as early as this weekend and receive reports from all provinces and process them in time for [the] NEC [meeting] next week."

Magashule has told his close associates...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

