South Africa: Ramaphosa's #GuptaLeaks Admission, Four Years Too Late

Is it fair to allow journalists to be harassed, to be threatened with violence and/or rape? Of course not. Did the government of South Africa do anything to curb it? Of course not. Is this abuse bound to continue for a long time? Of course it is.

As I sat in my newly mangled 10-year-old Honda CR-V, after rolling it for what felt like eternity, the future in which the #GuptaLeaks project would see the light of day, and have an impact on South Africa's reality, looked very distant.

The date was 5 May 2017, and I didn't just roll. I also flew (or it felt like flying) over the top deck of Cape Town's Philip Kgosana Drive, praying all the way I wouldn't land on the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the lower deck (it was Friday, and the lane to the southern suburbs was packed).

Someone up there must have looked after me. My tumble hurt no one, not even myself. (My trusty Honda disappeared, towed by an AA truck, destined for a scrapyard somewhere out of town, her three wheels flapping aimlessly, the fourth wheel missing.)

Reality eventually streamed back. I had to think...