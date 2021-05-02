Tanzania: Harmonize Immortalizes Magufuli

Singer Harmonize has left his fans speechless with his move to tattoo the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli's face on his leg.

Harmonize showed off the new ink on his Instagram stories capturing the process. He also added an inscription alongside the tattoo saying, "Mimi nime sacrifice maisha yangu kwa ajili ya watanzania maskini."

This is not the first time Harmonize has publicly shown his affection to the fallen Head of State.

Right after the news broke of president Magufuli's demise the musician was captured on video weeping uncontrollably.

He is reported to have been close to the late Magufuli. During president Magufuli's campaigns, the Aioyola hitmaker was among artistes who would not miss in the lineup

He joined the President on his campaign trail between June and October of 2020 where they would first entertain and charge up the crowd before the President rose to speak.

Harmonize also released a song specifically to praise Magufuli during his first term in office between 2015 and 2020.

President Magufuli was pronounced dead on March 17, 2021.

According to the Tanzanian government, the former Head of State died as a result of a heart attack.