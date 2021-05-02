Africa: CAF President Visits Côte d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Liberia

1 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe will visit three West African countries from 3 - 6 May 2021, namely Côte d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

On Tuesday 4 May he will give an important announcement in Abidjan, which will particularly focus on the Pan-African inter-school championship.

His delegation will be made up of CAF Vice-Presidents Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya, Suleiman Hassan Waberi, Seidou Mbombo Njoya, Kanizat Ibrahim, CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, the Presidents of the zones and the Presidents of the Federations of the West-B Zone.

FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino, who supports the Pan-African inter-school championship project, will also be present in Abidjan.

President Motsepe will then travel to Freetown on Wednesday 5 May 2021, before concluding his visit to Monrovia on Thursday 6 May 2021.

Related Content

CAF commits to a Pan-African inter-school championship

CAF President Dr Motsepe announces the creation of a Pan-African School Football Championship

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Can the African Union Broker an End to Nile Dam Tensions?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.