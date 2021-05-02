Somalia: Welcome Progress Towards Elections in Somalia

document

The United States welcomes the actions taken today by President Farmaajo and Parliament's House of the People to return formally to the September 17, 2020, election agreement. We commend the President's announcement that Prime Minister Roble will lead the Federal Government's efforts to finalize the agreement and oversee implementation of the electoral process, including security arrangements.

We call on the parties to the agreement to meet immediately without preconditions to finalize electoral arrangements and begin implementation in a collaborative and transparent manner. The United States stands ready to support the conduct of elections as soon as possible.