Nigeria: Insecurity - Akwa Ibom Govt Bans Motorcycles At Night

2 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

Motorcycle is one of the commonest means of transportation in the oil-rich state, especially in the rural areas.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Saturday announced a ban on the use of motorcycles in the state from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

The ban, which is statewide, covers all types of motorcycles, including power bikes, according to a statement from the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem.

The statement did not give reason for the ban which initially affected only three local government areas.

The government's decision appeared to have been prompted by the continuous attacks on security agencies in the state, with the latest being the killing of two police officers on Saturday during an attack on a police facility in Ikono Local Government Area.

A female police officer was injured in the attack, while five vehicles parked at the station's premises were set ablaze.

A statement by the Ikono local government council said members of IPOB's security arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN), were suspected to be behind the attack.

The spate of attacks on security officials in the South-east and South-south has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.

Police facilities had been previously attacked in Essien Udim and Ika local government areas of Akwa Ibom State, with scores of officers killed.

IPOB, a pro-Biafra group which has been proscribed by the Nigerian government, has denied their involvement in the attacks in the two regions.

The Akwa Ibom government expressed regret on the inconvenience the ban on motorcycles would cause residents but said the decision was taken in the overall interest of the state.

