Kenya: Broke Comedian Jemutai Rescinds Decision to Sell Facebook Page

2 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Comedian Stella Bunei Koitie, popularly known as Jemutai, has rescinded her decision to sell off her Facebook page which has more than a million followers.

Jemutai, who says she is struggling to make ends meet following the government's move to bar entertainment gatherings, also apologized to her followers on the social media platform for the move.

In her updated post, Jemutai says she is in a desperate situation owing to financial difficulties.

She promised her followers to look for alternative ways to sort her issues.

"Hey good people, I have received a lot of calls from guys wanting to know if this is true. Yes it is. It was a desperate move, I really wanted to pay my bills. As a mother, I would do anything for my kids. Those of you who felt offended saying I wanted to give you over to someone else, I am so sorry. I have received a lot of phone calls from the people I know and the people I don't know personally thank you so much for your encouragement. Guys, we are not going anywhere," she wrote on Facebook.

On Friday, it emerged the comedian was struggling to raise her two children after the baby daddy and fellow comedian Professor Hamo allegedly neglected them.

Jemutai confirmed this during an Instagram conversation with controversial blogger Edgar Obare where she revealed that Prof Hamo does not support his children at all.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

