Kenya: Uhuru Extends Ban On Political Gatherings

2 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the ban on political gatherings until otherwise directed.

Uhuru who was speaking on Saturday during the Labour Day celebrations at State House extended the ban even as he lifted the cessation of movement in the disease-infected counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru.

In December last year, an analysis by the Nation newspaper revealed these counties that had hosted crowded political rallies without regard to Covid-19 health protocols had reported a disproportionately sharp increase in new infections compared to the less politically active ones.

Besides, politicians appear to be among the most affected by the Covid-19 infections.

They include nominated MP Maina Kamanda who also admitted politicians have been the super-spreaders of Covid-19.

This is after he revealed he tested positive for the virus while on the campaign trail during the recent by-elections in Naivasha.

"It was around the same time Baba (Raila Odinga) announced he had it. I was admitted to the hospital and it was not only me. Very many politicians have been unwell and on treatment but it appears some do not want to publicly talk about it. This thing is not a joke."

ODM leader Raila Odinga also tested positive for the virus and spent a couple of days in hospital.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero also revealed he tested positive to Covid-19 days after received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi last week shared his encounter with the virus that has so far claimed the lives of 2,724 people in the country.

Among the politicians who have succumbed to the virus are Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai, Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, and former Former Cabinet minister Joseph Nyagah.

