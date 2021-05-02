Zimbabwe: Only U.S. Dollar Wages Can Resolve Salary Based Disputes

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa says the best way to resolve recurrent wage based disputes among Zimbabwean workers and their employers was to award them US dollar salaries.

He made the remarks in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on the commemoration of Workers Day.

"Give workers salaries in US dollars. Saluting the labour that built up this land and those who work to make Zimbabwe a great country. Without labour, nothing flourishes.

"We join workers of Zimbabwe to fight for political, economic and social justice. Workers deserve a decent wage," he said.

Asked on the feasibility of awarding salaries in foreign currency at a time a number of government initiated economic strategies were yet to yield any meaningful result, coupled with a recurrent economic gridlock, the opposition leader said "the reforms are fictitious on the account of command economics currently at play".

Chamisa questioned why the government has resorted to charging foreign currency for most of its services such as passport production among others.

He added, "In fact, where is the government getting all the money to buy aeroplanes and new state of the art vehicles if there is no money in their coffers. Apart from this, the treasury has been recording huge surpluses which could be redirected for a noble cause."

The opposition leader described the current state in which workers were surviving as more miserable than it was before the inception of the second republic.

The remarks come at a time when the majority of workers are earning below $15 000 despite the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) standing above $25 000 for an average family of five.

But Chamisa said the national problems can only come to an end by fixing the legitimacy and governance issues.

He said the one party state manipulative policy fronted by the Zanu PF-led government must come to an end.

"There has to be a genuine people's convergence to resolve the current problems.

"We have since outlined the objectives in our Agenda 2021.There is light at the end of the tunnel. Citizens united can never be defeated. Victory will be so sudden. It's not yet uhuru but almost uhuru," he added.