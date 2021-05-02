Zimbabwe: Mupfumira Snubbed During Surprise Zanu-PF Meeting Appearance

2 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

CORRUPTION accused former Public Service minister Prisca Mupfumira Saturday made a surprise appearance at a Zanu PF provincial coordinating committee meeting (PCC) held in Chinhoyi.

Mupfumira cut a lonely and dejected figure among the delegates before, during and after the routine meeting of the PCC.

This was her first appearance at a Zanu PF meeting in as many months since her arrest and detention in remand prison for allegedly creaming-off US$90 million from the state pension fund administrator, National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

Unlike during her time as an influential and wealthy political figure who would often be mobbed during similar gatherings, Mupfumira was a conspicuous island as fellow members visibly tried to avoid touching her.

To avoid eye-contact with her colleagues, the Zanu PF Senator kept glued to her mobile phone.

Pointedly also, Mupfumira went against Zanu PF custom and avoided exchanging pleasantries with visiting Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who is also the PCC chairman.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get comment from Mupfumira were fruitless as immediately after the event ended, she, in unusual fashion, darted to her car and drove off.

The former minister was demoted from the powerful Zanu PF Politburo, the party's highest decision-making body outside congress. She, however, remains in the party's central committee.

In 2019, Mupfumira became the first senior government official to be probed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) for charges ranging from abuse of state pension funds, financing her political campaigns to directing investments of up to $62 million into a bank against the advice of NSSA's risk committee.

She is also accused of illegally entering property deals worth $15,7 million.

The allegations stem from Mupfumira's tenure as labour minister between 2014 and 2018.

Mupfumira's corruption and abuse of office case is still pending before the courts.

Her trial commenced after numerous false starts as the ex-minister's lawyer argued she was suffering from a mental illness and was unfit to stand trial.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Can the African Union Broker an End to Nile Dam Tensions?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.