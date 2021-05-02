Zimbabwe: Workers Must Be Treated Fairly - Mnangagwa

2 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, under siege from a restive government workforce constantly demanding increased and US dollar wages, has made a surprise appeal to Zimbabwean employers to treat their workers fairly.

Addressing journalists at State House Saturday, Mnangagwa also highlighted the country's laws encouraged workers to freely engage.

Zimbabwean workers Saturday joined the rest of the world to commemorate Workers' Day at a time the country's workforce has seen incomes eroded by continued price increases coupled with a business that has been battered by an economically taxing Covid-19 pandemic.

Said the President, "In line with the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, Government, employers and workers alike, will continue to invest in occupational safety and health at the workplace.

"Over and above this, our laws encourage workers and employers to freely engage and associate.

"This is in-line with the Second Republic's culture of dialogue and deepening the practices of participatory democracy as well as good governance at the workplace.

"To this end, I also challenge employers and businesses to pursue more robust ways of addressing the welfare of workers."

The Zanu PF led government has not had the best of relations with civil servants who have grumbled endlessly over "slave" wages by the country's biggest single employer.

Some government workers who have been demanding wage increases have often received threats to have their wages withheld if they withheld their services.

Leaders of the vocal Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions have also been subjected to arrests and accusations of subversion after they have called for stayaways over poor wages and price increases.

Mnangagwa chose to forget that, urging employers to treat their workers fairly.

"As we industrialise and modernise the economy, workers must be treated fairly, while multi skilling must be prioritised to meet new realities and demands in the world of work.

"Workers must shun and expose corruption, remain resilient and uphold the value of integrity and hard honest work, to grow every facet of our economy.

"Building a corrupt free and prosperous Zimbabwe is our responsibility together."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Can the African Union Broker an End to Nile Dam Tensions?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.