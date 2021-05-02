Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Parades Returning Mutinhiri

2 May 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Jairos Saunyama

Zanu PF in Mashonaland East yesterday paraded former MDC Alliance member Tracy Mutinhiri and 51 other people that defected to the ruling party from the opposition.

Mutinhiri, also a former deputy minister in the late Robert Mugabe's cabinet before joining the then Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T, brought along with her 29 others from Marondera East constituency.

Twenty MDC Alliance officials from Goromonzi South, who have joined the ruling party, were also paraded.

Hebert Shumbamhini, Zanu PF commissar in the province, told the provincial coordinating committee that Mutinhiri had lured other MDC Alliance officials.

Zanu PF Mashonaland East acting provincial chairperson Michael Madanha said those who were defecting must lure their erstwhile colleagues to the ruling party.

An emotional Mutinhiri broke into tears as she delivered her speech.

"I thank you for welcoming me. The path I chose was destined by God, but I am back," she said.

" I am not after any position. I just want us to work together in this new dispensation."

Zanu PF politburo member Paul Mangwana said he was disturbed by Mutinhiri's move to dump Zanu PF.

"I worked with Tracy Mutinhiri as my deputy and together we worked on the indegenisation issue," Mangwana said.

"I was disturbed when she left for the opposition. I am glad that she is back home."

