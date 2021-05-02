Nigeria: Kano Workers Seek Review of Retirement Age

Kano workers, on Saturday, appealed to the state government to review their retirement age from 35/60 to 40/65 and also pay the outstanding pension, gratuities and death benefits to the tune of N26 billion.

They made the call during a joint May Day celebration organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was absent at the event.

The labour leader also called for the implementation of the 2016 local government scheme of service as approved by the state executive council which, he said, would serve as a morale booster for the local government workers.