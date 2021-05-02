Nigeria: Workers' Day - There Isn't Much to Celebrate - PDP Chieftain

2 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"There is no Nigerian worker today that can depend solely on his salary without looking for other things to augment the income."

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Dan Orbih, has expressed "sympathy" with Nigerian workers as they mark their day "without much to celebrate."

Mr Orbih said on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin City, that workers' day should go beyond the "rhetoric of promises that were in most cases unfulfilled."

"What the workers are doing today is marking the Workers' Day, because there is nothing to celebrate," he said in his Workers' Day message.

He said the time was right for Nigeria to start taking the interest of workers, who labour under very difficult conditions, more seriously.

He said the workers spent their most productive years in the service of the nation and they got very little at the end of the day.

The PDP South-south leader said what the workers in the country were going through was unprecedented.

According to him, workers' salaries can no longer meet the cost of living of the workers.

"There is no Nigerian worker today that can depend solely on his salary without looking for other things to augment the income.

"There has been no significant review of workers' salaries in the course of rising cost of living.

"To me this is a moment of sober reflection, it is a moment for workers to sit down and start looking back whether today is better off than before."

Mr Orbih said that Nigeria workers had reached the stage where they must show greater interest in the election of those who manage the resources of the country.

This, he said, was because the workers suffered most from the bad policies and insensitivity of those in government.

He advised workers to always be courageous to vote out any elected government that was not taking care of their interest.

He urged them to always join hands with the larger society to vote in a government that would take the interest of the workers and Nigerians to heart.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

