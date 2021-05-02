South Africa: SAFA On Media Speculation of New Bafana Bafana Coach

2 May 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Firstly, it was Carlos Queiroz then Pitso Mosimane and most recently AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy.

SAFA has always stated that the Technical Committee will submit their final recommendations to the SAFA NEC, the highest decision-making body, which will finally make the announcement once the process is concluded.

We note that the Benni McCarthy's name comes at a time when AmaZulu are top of the log standings and it might appear that SAFA wants to derail the club's good run.

We are happy with AmaZulu's current good run but SAFA will announce the new incoming coach once the issue is dealt with by the NEC.

For further information please contact:

SAFA: Head of Communications

Dominic Chimhavi

Email: dominic.chimhavi@safa.net

Mobile: +27 71 332 9886

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Can the African Union Broker an End to Nile Dam Tensions?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.