South Africa: SAFA On Media Speculation of New Bafana Bafana Coach

Firstly, it was Carlos Queiroz then Pitso Mosimane and most recently AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy.

SAFA has always stated that the Technical Committee will submit their final recommendations to the SAFA NEC, the highest decision-making body, which will finally make the announcement once the process is concluded.

We note that the Benni McCarthy's name comes at a time when AmaZulu are top of the log standings and it might appear that SAFA wants to derail the club's good run.

We are happy with AmaZulu's current good run but SAFA will announce the new incoming coach once the issue is dealt with by the NEC.

