Tanzania: Over 90,000 High School Students to Sit for Final Exams

Over 90,000 high school students will sit for their final examinations beginning Monday, May 3, 2021, National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde announced on Sunday. It involves 81,343 direct school candidates and 8,682 private candidates.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Dr Msonde said college teachers are also set for their final test effectively this Monday. He called on regional and local examination committees to ensure candidates observe examination procedures that include controlling cheating.

"I urge invigilators and school owners not to get involved in activities of deceptive also I to assure them that all preparations for this exams have already been completed," said Msonde.