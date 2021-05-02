Nigeria: Insecurity - 97 Killed, 58 Kidnapped in Various Violent Attacks Across Nigeria Last Week

Many states across the country are battling with security challenges involving killings and kidnappings of innocent individuals.

Last Monday, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State told journalists that Boko Haram terrorists have been occupying some communities in the state.

"I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements here in Niger state, here in Kaure, I am confirming that they have hoisted their flags here.

"Their wives (of the villagers) have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members. I just heard that they have placed their flags at Kaure, meaning they have taken over the territory.

"This is what I have been engaging the federal government on, unfortunately, it has now got to this level. If care is not taken, even Abuja is not safe. We have been saying this for long. All our efforts have been in vain."

The governor said the terrorists have displaced over 3,000 residents of the affected communities.

From his gesture and facial expression, one could tell how frustrated he was. Like Mr Bello, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday decried the violent killing of residents by suspected herders.

He lambasted the federal government for being complacent in the face of insecurity, saying not less than 70 lives were lost in two weeks in Makurdi local government area of the state.

Many states across the country are battling with security challenges involving killings and kidnappings of innocent individuals.

Over 97 people killed and 58 kidnapped in various violent attacks across Nigeria last week.

These figures were compiled using a review of newspaper reports, interviews with victims' families, and in some cases, confirmation by public and security officials.

Sunday

At about 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, gunmen killed one and abducted four others in an attack on Haske Baptist Church at Manini village, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident was confirmed by Samuel Aruwan, the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

While Mr Aruwan condemned the attack in the strongest terms, the police spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, described the attack as unfortunate.

Also, no fewer than eight security operatives were killed when gunmen attacked two checkpoints along Airport Road, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was reported that same day that bandits abducted 35 people and injured others during an attack on Chiri, Gini and Fuka communities in Shiroro and Munya local government areas of Niger state.

Four people were shot in Sunday's robbery attack on motorists in Orji area of Owerri, Imo State.

The command's spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, saying the victims of the attack were taken to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, for treatment.

In the south-east, governors and opinion leaders in the zone met in a closed-door security meeting at the Government House, Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that leaders of religious groups, traditional and socio-cultural institutions in the area were also part of the meeting.

Also, the Nigerian Army confirmed an ambush on one of its bases at Mainok, Borno State. In a statement by its spokesperson, Mohammed, the army described the attack as a multi-directional attack which claimed one officer and six soldiers.

But PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed that as against the military claim, at least one Nigerian army officer and 17 soldiers died in battle on Sunday.

Military insiders familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES that the army's public statement deliberately underplayed the attack and that it is not a true reflection of what transpired.

Apart from those killed, no fewer than 43 other soldiers were seriously injured while 50 other personnel remain missing.

Monday

This newspaper reported that gunmen kidnapped a hotelier, and eight others at a hotel in Ajaawa, Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The nine victims were released on Tuesday after paying an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

Also, the palace of Emeka Ilouno, the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra state was set on fire by gunmen.

Toochukwu Ikenga, police spokesperson in Anambra, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

Three students of the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State were kidnapped at gunpoint around the College of Engineering area of the school.

The Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Rosemary Waku, confirmed the incident on Monday.

Another two students of Greenfield University, were found dead. The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the latest murder of the two students on Monday.

"On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021."

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported that four Nigerian soldiers were killed by suspected IPOB gunmen in a community in Rivers State.

The attack occurred at Edibe Hotel, in Abua- Odual Local Government Area of the state where the soldiers, attached to an oil company, Starling Global Ltd, were on an escort duty.

Also, no fewer than nine people were killed on Monday when hoodlums invaded Ukpomachi community, Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the killing in a statement, said information about the incident was "still sketchy."

In another development, this newspaper reported that nine police officers, two vigilante members were killed in Kebbi State while repelling an attack by bandits.

Gunmen also kidnapped three persons along the Akure-Ilesa expressway in Osun State.

Also, soldiers killed a student of the Imo State University, Owerri, near the Douglas House, the seat of government .

The victim was identified as Divine Nwaneri, a 25-year-old 100 level student of Soil Science and Biotechnology.

Tuesday

Following repeated attacks witnessed in Anambra, the state government on Tuesday imposed a curfew of six communities in Anambra East and Oyi local government areas.

The affected communities are Igbariam, Aguleri, and Umueri in Anambra East, as we as Nteje, Awkuzu, and Umunya in Oyi local government area.

The Punch newspaper reported that some gunmen razed the Okigwe South Police Division in Orieagu in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State and no fewer than six police men were shot dead.

"Our division in Okigwe South is on fire. Six policemen were shot dead by gunmen. They also freed the suspects before setting fire to the facility," a police source said.

It was also reported that gunmen ambushed Ukpomachi village, Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing 19 persons suspected to be herders while also destroying their properties worth millions of naira.

The Chair, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, south-east zone, Gidado Sidikki, who resides in Anambra State also confirmed the killing of 23 cows by the attackers.

The police confirmed the attack, saying the killings are being investigated.

Seven persons were confirmed dead, with many others injured, after armed herdsmen attacked Abagena community housing Internally Displaced Persons camp in Makurdi Local government Area of Benue State.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom, in a statement, described the attack on the IDPs camp as inhuman, barbaric and unacceptable.

The police in Enugu State confirmed the killing of two yet-to-be identified men in an alleged clash between two rival cult groups on Ogui Road, Enugu metropolis.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Frustrated by the National Assembly's inability to halt the worsening security situation across Nigeria, two senators - former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and Kogi West senator, Smart Adeyemi, asked that the legislative complex be 'shut down' and that Nigeria should seek foreign aid.

Wednesday

This newspaper reported how some unknown gunmen shot dead two soldiers at a security checkpoint in Ebonyi State.

The army officials were on a stop-and-search duty at the checkpoint, in an area called Timber Junction, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, when the gunmen inside a white bus opened fire at them, killing two of the soldiers.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers imposed curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. at all entry and exit points with neighbouring states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Imo.

The curfew took effect from Wednesday night, and was necessitated by recent security breaches and deadly attacks.

A group of armed men on Wednesday night attacked King's School, a Plateau State-based mission school owned by Calvary Ministries, and kidnapped a student.

The school is located in Gana Ropp, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

According to Gabriel Ubah, the spokesperson of the police in Plateau, tactical operatives were deployed to the area after the command received a report.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thursday

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a female police officer was shot dead by some gunmen in Ika Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the killing which appeared to be a continuation of the attack against security agents in the country's South-east and South-south regions.

Mr MacDon identified the slain police officer as Esther Akpan, a police corporal. She was killed alongside a police special constabulary, Isonuyo Paul.

By Thursday, Governor Wike imposed night curfew in all the 23 local government areas of Rivers.

The police in Benue on Thursday said they had a prolonged exchange of gunfire with bandits and led to the killing of two of the bandits.

A Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Osadolor Odia, was reportedly abducted by gunmen.

‎

He was said to be on his way to his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, when the incident occurred.‎

Friday

A notorious bandit, Auwalun Daudawa, was killed barely nine days after he returned back to the forest.

Ibrahim Zauma, a spokesperson to the governor of the state, broke the news late Friday.

"Just in: Barely nine days after Auwalun Daudawa returned to the jungle after swearing oath on the Glorious Quran never to go back to banditry, he met his waterloo! He was killed while trying to rustle," he wrote on Twitter.

Saturday

The mother of one of the longest-serving members of the Niger State House of Assembly, Bello Ahmed Agwara, was reportedly kidnapped.

Two people were also killed in the process.

The Councilor representing Agbashi Electoral Ward in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Jibrin Ede, was reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Member of the State House of Assembly representing Doma South Constituency, John Osewu, who is also an elder brother to the victim, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Lafia.

The victim was kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday when he was on his way to Okpata community in Doma LGA to see a friend.

They demanded N10 million ransom.