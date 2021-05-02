Kenya: More Nairobi Men Than Women Get Covid-19 Jab

At least 247,529 Nairobi residents have received the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca since Nairobi Metropolitan Services launched the inoculation exercise in March. More males than females have received the jab.

According to NMS Covid-19 data report, 47,741 health workers have been vaccinated, 26,766 security officers, 27,735 teachers, while 145,298 have been classified as others.

The AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Kenya on March 6, 2021 and before NMS Director General Mohamed Badi launched the vaccination exercise on March 9, 2021.

Across the country, more than 800,000 people have been vaccinated. Out of the 1.2 million vials that Kenya received, Nairobi got 393,000 doses.

1,000 deaths

"From March 9, 2021 when NMS Director General Mohamed Badi launched the vaccination exercise until April 21, 2021, a total of 247,529 people have received the vaccine with 133,757 males getting the jab against 113,694 females," reads the report.

Nairobi continues to bear the biggest burden of Covid-19 with close to 1,000 deaths recorded since the pandemic struck in March last year. The country's death toll is close to 1,300.

Men account for 70 percent of deaths recorded in Nairobi according to the 931 Covid-19 mortalities captured by the report as of last month.

Males account for 647 deaths out of the 931 reported in the city with 284 being female. Frontline health workers have also been hit hard. Nairobi has lost at least 191 health workers due to the pandemic.

As of May 1, 2021, Nairobi had reported 72,520 cases of Covid-19 which accounts for more than 44 per cent of all the cases (160,053) reported in Kenya.

For Nairobi, those aged between 25 and 49 years are worst affected with the peak at between 30 and 34 years. This accounts for 61 per cent of the reported cases.

Infections

The vulnerable group (50 years old and above) account for 15,402 of the infections, 9,801 are those between 10 and 25 years while those below 10 years are 3,500.

Out of the number, a total of 1,060 health workers have tested positive for Covid-19 with nurses leading with 331, followed by doctors 192 and community health workers with 159 infections.

Since March last year, 1,870 students and 407 teachers have contacted the virus. However, the numbers peaked between January and April this year where a total of 1,108 students and 211 teachers tested positive.

Lang'ata, Westlands, Kibra, Starehe, Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Kasarani, Makadara, Kamkunji, Ruaraka and Roysambu are leading in Nairobi with more than 3,000 reported cases.

