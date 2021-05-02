Uganda: Outgoing MPs Receive Tips On Life Outside Parliament

Kampala, Uganda — Members of Parliament will have opportunity to live differently after expiry of their term of office following training on life outside Parliament.

The Rebecca Kadaga Institute of Parliamentary Studies organized a two day seminar where outgoing MPs of the 10th Parliament received tips ranging from the financial, social and management sectors.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga who officiated at the opening of the seminar said this is an opportunity for the outgoing MPs to pick ideas on how to live once they have left the House.

"The seminar is to celebrate our achievements as the 10th Parliament and also prepare MPs for life after Parliament. In the past, it was just a dinner and dance and everyone leaves but we needed to continue bonding, looking out for each other as we settle down," Kadaga said.

She added that in the 11th Parliament, the seminars will be continuous to equip the members for life thereafter.

"I congratulate the Members of the 10th Parliament for the service you have rendered during the last five years; we have achieved so many Bills and legislations, worked on many budgets and loans," she said.

The Speaker was pleased with Members for having devoted their time and experience to the country and causing an impact.

"Is it possible to have a life after Parliament? Yes definitely there is life after Parliament. What is the characteristic of life after Parliament? Life will be different," she said adding that, 'you don't have a programme like attending committee meetings and plenary as you have been. You need to find ways to navigate this new life so that we are able to live comfortably," Kadaga added.

The Board Chairperson and Woman Representative of Dokolo district, Cecilia Atim Ogwal said that the seminar was geared at sharing experiences with the exiting MPs.

"We are going to share experiences with our fellow MPs. We know it's not a permanent exit because most of us exit and return. For now we are grateful for the service rendered for the last five years," Ogwal said.

Former Bukedea County MP, Albert Charles Oduman encouraged outgoing MPs to be steadfast and approach the 'outside' world positively.

"You need to accept. Don't fight this situation. It has come, it is here and it is real. Recognize that you are no longer a member of parliament. Don't accept sympathies or self-pity," he said.

The Executive Director of Enterprise Uganda, Charles Ocici advised the MPs to have financial discipline which he added would help them live through the new life outside Parliament.

Other presenters were Olive Lumonya, the country director of SOS Children's Village and Sarah Kiyingi, a former MP and Minister.