Nigeria: U.S.-Based Sade Olatoye Sets New Nigerian Record in Hammer Throw

Many Nigerian athletes have continued to do well despite the crisis in the AFN.

A new National Record has been set in the Hammer Throw (Women) by U.S.-based Nigerian athlete, Sade Olatoye.

Olatoye broke the Nigerian National Record (NR) in the Hammer Throw while competing at the Jesse Owens Classics where she threw a massive distance of 69.89m to erase the previous record of 68.85m held by Temilola Ogunrinde.

NEW NATIONAL RECORD

Today at the 2021 Jesse Owens Track Classic, Sade Olatoye threw a big mark of 69.89m to place first in the Women's Hammer Throw and also break the National Record of 68.85m set in 2019 by Temi Ogunrinde.



May 1, 2021

Olatoye's massive throw was also a Meet Record and a Stadium Record, as she finished way ahead of Gianna Rao (60.24m) and Angel Nkwonta (59.46m).

Before this latest feat, Olatoye, a graduate student in Dublin, Ohio, pursuing a master's degree in bioethics, won two events the penultimate week - the hammer throw and the discus - and finished third in the shot put.

It is worthy to note that despite the internal wranglings back at home in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, the country's athletes across the world are pulling their weight with spectacular performances in their various bases and colleges.

A new national record was also set last weekend as Chioma Onyekwere while competing at the Chula Vista High-Performance Meet threw a mark of 63.30m in the Women's Discus Throw.

NEW NATIONAL RECORD

Over the weekend, Chioma Onyekwere was in action at the Chula Vista High Performance Meet (PB) where she set a new Personal Best and a New National Record (NR) in the Women's Discus Throw.

Chioma threw a mark of 63.30m to phase out the NR of 61.58m

April 26, 2021

The new mark dwarfed the previous record of 61.58m.

Also, Ruth Usoro on more than one occasion has beaten the National Record in the Women's Triple Jump while competing for her school Texas Tech.

In February 2021, Favour Ofili raced to a new African and National Record while competing at the Southeastern Conference indoor championships.

The 18-year-old finished third in the 200 meters with a new Personal Best time of 22.75 which dwarfs the former Nigeria national record of 23.00s held by Regina George and by extension the African Record hitherto held by Ivorian athlete, Murielle Ahouré at 22.80.

Many have emphasised the need for purposeful leadership so the good form of Nigerian athletes can be harnessed maximally, sustained and even improved upon.