Nigeria: Saraki 'Devastated' By Rape, Killing of Akwa Ibom Job-Seeker

The former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said he is devastated by the killing of the missing Akwa Ibom woman, Iniobong Umoren, by a man who lured her with a job offer.

The police in Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, confirmed that the missing woman was raped, killed, and buried in a shallow grave by a suspect who in in the police custody.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, identified the suspect as 20-year-old Uduak Akpan, said to be a serial rapist.

"I've been following the #FindHinyHumoren hashtag closely over the past couple of days and I am extremely devastated that young Miss Iniobong Umoren, who simply set out to find a job, was raped and murdered," Mr Saraki said in a Twitter post, Sunday.

"At this particularly difficult time, my prayers are with her family and all her friends who kept this topic on the front burner over the last couple of days. I hope the perpetrators of this despicable act are swiftly tried and sentenced," he added.

Mr Saraki's remark is the first from a public figure in Nigeria since the sad news of Ms Umoren's killing became public.

Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer in Nigeria, said Ms Umoren's tragic end was an indication that humanity was losing its place in the country.

"Nobody is entitled to kill a human being as a thing of pleasure or to show a sense of superiority. Cases like this justifies the retention of the death penalty," Mr Effiong wrote on Facebook.

"I call on the Nigeria Police and Akwa Ibom State Government to ensure that investigation into this gruesome murder case is carried out meticulously and everyone implicated should be diligently prosecuted.

"I also urge the state government to visit and assist the deceased family.

Iniobong died in search of a job. She only wanted to work. She didn't ask for underserved or illicit favours. This case brings to the fore the debilitating effects of high unemployment rate in Akwa Ibom State on young people," the Lagos-based lawyer wrote.