Rwandan Drivers in Early Preps for 2021 World Rally Championship

3 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda's top drivers Giancarlo Davite and Claude Gakwaya have begun preparations for this year's World Rally Championship scheduled for June 23-27 in Kenya.

The race, which is one of the global motorsport's legendary fixtures, returns to the FIA World Rally Championship calendar since 2002 after a 19-year hiatus.

The return of the iconic race has taken another step closer, with a 2020 calendar slot the target but was eventually cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It was rescheduled from June this year in Nairobi and Naivasha, well ahead of the official opening of entries for the Kenyan classic on May 11.

As part of the preparations for the big event, Davite and teammate Sylvia Vindevogel crew finished fourth at the just-concluded African Rally Championship held in Kenya last weekend.

"We have started early because we want to take part in this spectacular event. Yes, we're going to race in the World Rally Championship, we're interested in doing better for the event," Giancarlo told Times Sport.

"For now, my focus is on the World Rally Championship in Kenya. My performances in this event will be a good motivation. I don't know the opponents yet but the mission remains the same; to prepare well, improve," the Italy-born rally ace added.

Meanwhile, Claude Gakwaya and Claude Mugabo will also team up for the upcoming race.

The drivers seek over Rwf 20 million to prepare well for the upcoming race enough to go up against the best and end the race the highest note.

Drivers tested the grounds during the African Rally Championship last Friday and many of them are excited about the return of the WRC.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved.

