Kenya: NOC-K Official Francis Mutuku Lands Regional Post

2 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Francis Mutuku is the new Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOCA) Zone V secretary general.

Mutuku, who is the acting National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary general, was elected unopposed during the ANOCA annual General Assembly on Saturday in Entebbe, Uganda.

Mutuku replaces another Kenyan, Francis Paul, who didn't seek reelection during the process, where Ashebir Woldegiorgis was elected ANOCA's new president.

Woldegiorgis, who succeeds William Blick from Uganda, will be deputised by Hussam Khojaly from Sudan.

Tong Deran of South Sudan is ANOCA's new treasurer.

Welcoming his election, Mutuku noted that it's a great opportunity to serve in the regional body.

"We will get straight into setting structural foundations, establishing commissions and creating collaboration within countries with athletes focused programs," said Mutuku, explaining that this collaboration will see the region tap into comparative advantages of each country.

"We can only be stronger together, therefore together we need got increase activities within the region," noted Mutuku, adding that they will also strategise on ways to support and implement Agenda 2020 for development in the region.

ANOCA Zone V is an umbrella organisation of 11 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the region; Kenya, Egypt, Uganda, Somalia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi.

IOC members in these countries are automatic members of the Executive Board, which included NOC-K president Paul Tergat.

