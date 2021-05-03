Kenya: Pipeline, Prisons Back in Kenya With Loads of Experience

Kenya Pipeline will reinforce their squad with experienced players as they seek to reclaim the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League later this year, coach Paul Gitau has revealed.

Speaking on arrival from Kelibia, Tunisia Sunday morning, Gitau said that they will shop for two or three players.

Pipeline and Kenya Prisons participated in the African Clubs Championship that ended on Friday.

Carthage (Tunisia) won the title, while their counterparts Sfaxien won silver medal as Prisons bagged bronze, with Pipeline finishing fifth behind Customs of Nigeria.

Gitau said the focus shifts to the league title they won last in 2017.

"I want the team to qualify for next year's Clubs Championship on merit. And this will only happen if we finish the league in the best position. Unlike this year where the team qualified for the championship by virtue of having won bronze in 2019 , for next year, things will be different and we need to have a strong side.

"You are all aware of what happened to my team when inspirational middle blocker Triza Atuka picked the injury, the team crumbled. And it's for this reason that I will be going for experienced players who can hold up the team in future to avoid such scenarios," said Gitau.

Atuka picked a left knee injury during the group stage match against Customs of Uganda where the Oilers eventually lost 3-2, a development that saw them miss out of the semifinals lineup.

The top two teams at the end of the season qualify for the Clubs Championship.

Gitau said the team will rest for a week before they resume training on May 10.

At the same time, Prisons assistant coach Azenga Mavisi says their focus shifts to retaining their league title.

Mavisi was speaking after the team received a warm welcome by Prisons Deputy Commissioner General Florence Momanyi and Director Operations Dancan Ogore at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday morning.

Mavisi said despite the team lacking their starting six, the fringe players performed exceptionally well.

"David Lung'aho's vast experience was there for everyone to see. And we want to thank him for according the team his services. We will present the trophy to Prisons Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogalo in the course of the week before we resume training in a weeks time. But all in all, I'm happy with the teams performance and we can only hope for the best," said Mavisi.

Lung'aho was holding brief for head coach Josp Barasa, who is with the national team Malkia Strikers in bubble training at the Kasarani Stadium indoor arena and Kenyatta University respectively ahead of the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.