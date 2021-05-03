Kenya: Another Silver for Kenya as World Relays Conclude

2 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Silesia — Kenya added another medal into its basket after winning silver at the World Athletics Relays Championship in Silesia, Poland, which came to a close on Sunday.

The men's 4x200m relay team of Mark Otieno, Elijah Onkware, Mike Mokamba and Hesborn Ochieng ran a fantastic race clocking a season's best of 1:24.26.

It was a celebratory mood for their compatriots who were cheering from the terraces when the Ochieng finished second behind Germany.

Otieno said they were eyeing a podium finish and was glad with their second-place exploits.

"In 2019, we were fourth in the category and we were working hard to just get a medal and we are happy that we managed to even go for a better medal and we are really happy.

"My teammates gave their best and we thank God and the entire technical team that made sure we are in perfect shape for the event," said Otieno.

The 2x2x400m Mixed Relay team won silver medal with their compatriots in the shuttle hurdles mixed relays bagging a bronze medal.

This was an improvement from the last edition in Yokohama, Japan where Kenya went back home with one medal in the 4x400m mixed relays after bagging bronze.

Many countries were using the event to qualify for the Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan and World Championships in Eugene, USA next year.

Kenya fielded athletes in the 4x200m relay with Joan Cherono, Doreen Waka, Monica Safania and Maximila Imali competing in that order before finishing fifth in a national record time of 1:38:26.

According to Joan Cherono, the race was good despite the cold conditions.

"It's a big achievement and running a national record was not a joke despite the chilly weather. We have set the goal and next time we shall improve our performance," said Cherono.

Kenya was competing against Ecuador, Ireland, Denmark and Poland in the category.

