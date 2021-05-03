Nigeria: FG Bans Passengers From India, Others As Airlines Risk $3,500 Fine

3 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

A new COVID-19 travel protocol issued by the federal government has banned passengers who have visited Brazil, Turkey and India in the last 14 days from entering Nigeria due to a surge in cases in the country.

Airlines bringing such passengers would also pay $3,500 fine. The protocol reduced the validity period of negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 to 72 hours.

While this would be reviewed in the next four weeks, it has dealt a blow to Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Air, Qatar, RwandAir, among others which operate these routes, cutting off their Nigerian passengers.

The travel advisory is dated May 1, 2021 and issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and signed by the Committee Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, as it becomes effective on Tuesday.

Nigerians have also warned to avoid visiting the countries except for very essential reasons. Within 24 hours of arrival, a passenger would take a COVID-19 PCR test and if positive, would be treated at a government-owned isolation centre. If it is negative, the passenger will be quarantined and repeat the test on the 7th day.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.