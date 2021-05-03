Nigeria: FG Bans Passengers From India, Others As Airlines Risk $3,500 Fine

A new COVID-19 travel protocol issued by the federal government has banned passengers who have visited Brazil, Turkey and India in the last 14 days from entering Nigeria due to a surge in cases in the country.

Airlines bringing such passengers would also pay $3,500 fine. The protocol reduced the validity period of negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 to 72 hours.

While this would be reviewed in the next four weeks, it has dealt a blow to Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Air, Qatar, RwandAir, among others which operate these routes, cutting off their Nigerian passengers.

The travel advisory is dated May 1, 2021 and issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and signed by the Committee Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, as it becomes effective on Tuesday.

Nigerians have also warned to avoid visiting the countries except for very essential reasons. Within 24 hours of arrival, a passenger would take a COVID-19 PCR test and if positive, would be treated at a government-owned isolation centre. If it is negative, the passenger will be quarantined and repeat the test on the 7th day.