Nigeria: 2023 - PDP'll Sweep South-West, Take Presidency - Owokoniran, PDP Scribe

2 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Oboh

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP's newly sworn-in South-West Secretary, Rahaman Owokoniran, has said that a tsunami will sweep across the South-West and the presidency come 2023, with the party coming out victorious.

Speaking after he was sworn in by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, he declared that "It is now time for action. There is plenty of work to do to get Nigeria back on track and PDP is not resting on its oars.

"PDP commands huge membership in the country. The new PDP South-West exco is here for action.

"I am assuring Nigerians that all hands are on deck to make sure that come 2023, the people's party will not only take over the South-West and Lagos, but will clinch power at the presidential and local government level throughout the country."

Among others, Owokoniran also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, resolve the current security issues plaguing the country.

The new executive, which was sworn in by Governor Makinde, has as its Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; Mr Samson Omotoyosi as Treasurer; Barr Amuwa Bensonm, Orgarnisng Secretary.

Others are Adewoyin Babarinde, Financial Secretary; Gbenga Kukoyi, Legal Counsel; Modinat Adedibu, Woman Leader, and Bamidele Abiola, Youth Leader.

