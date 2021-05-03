Tanzania: Simba Marshal Five-Game Run

DEFENDING champions Simba are on fast track to the Premier League throne as evidenced through the last five-game performance.

Simba had 100 per cent excellence in their last five games, collecting 15 points from five wins. They are now at the Premier League's helm having collected 61 points after playing 25 matches. Their recent brilliance has enabled them to claim the league's pilot seat.

Simba have gone far to leapfrog their traditional rivals, Young Africans, who managed only 8 points in their last five-game run. For Simba to win all five games look normal as the team is equipped with a good number of quality players, but the surprise are Ihefu and Mbeya City, who played at the danger zone in most rounds of the league.

The two Mbeya based sides, reaped 10 points in their last five games, a feat that helped them to temporarily shrug off relegation scare. Mbeya City are now positioned 13th with 30 points while Ihefu climbed to the 14th position from the bottom of the table. Also recorded an impressive performance in their recent matches are Azam whose performance is second only to Simba.

Azam, who parade the one of league's deadliest striker, Prince Dube, have reaped 13 points after winning four matches and drawing one. Azam are positioned third in the league's log having bagged 54 points from 28 games.

Tanzania Prisons who garnered 9 points from three wins and two losses, had a fair performance and so are Young Africans who managed 8 points in their recent five games. Yanga have won two, drew two and lost one match to Azam. Opposed to Simba's brilliant colours, four teams at the bottom continue to pile misery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Crawling with only three points are Mwadui, Kagera Sugar, JKT Tanzania and Gwambina at the relegation pit. Kagera Sugar drew thrice and lost twice while Mwadui, JKT and Gwambina won one game lost four others. Mwadui, who have played in Premier League for a long time, likely to go back to the First Division League as they have collected 19 points from 28-game outings.

They are 8 points inferior to JKT Tanzania who are positioned 17th with 27 points. Still crawling at the 16th position are Kagera Sugar who have also carved 27 positions after playing 28 matches. Mtibwa Sugar are also threatened by relegation at the 15th position. They have collected 28 points from 27 games.

Though they are placed at 12th position with 31 points, Gwambina also failed to glitter in their last five games. The Misungwi-based side, also managed to win only once in their recent five games. KMC, Polisi Tanzania, Namungo had a fair performance in their recent games.

Parading 40 points at the 5th position, KMC have hauled 9 points after winning two matches and drawing in three others, while Polisi Tanzania who are placed 8th , collected 7 points from two wins, a draw and one loss. At this point, the Premier League has turned the usual three-horse affair in the race for the throne with Simba, Yanga and Azam at the command.